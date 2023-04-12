APlabs Chooses CAST IP Cores for Next-Generation Automotive SoC

Superior IP quality and support from CAST are proven assets for APlabs’ automotive system designs

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — April 12, 2023 — Semiconductor intellectual property provider CAST today announced that design services provider APlabs, Inc., has chosen CAST IP for a new automobile system-on-chip APlabs is developing for a major Korean automaker.

Repeat customer APlabs most recently licensed these cores from CAST for use in the advanced SoC platform for managing communications within automobiles:

A CAN Bus Controller core that features protocols CAN 2.0, CAN FD, TTCAN, and the newest, faster CAN XL;

A SENT/SAE J2716 Controller core that provides a lean, fast connection for sensors and other devices;

A Low-Latency Ethernet MAC core suitable for automotive Ethernet, including the 10BASE-T1S and 100BASE-T1 standards; and

A Digital Audio Interface core supporting and interchanging between the I2S and TDM standards.

APlabs has previously used these plus other cores for numerous client projects, for example, a JPEG image compression core for CMOS sensors and image processing chips. All these past projects were successful.

“CAST has been an excellent partner, helping us complete diverse client projects on time and on budget with IP cores that are functionally-superior and reliable plus quick, effective technical support from pre-purchase through tape-out,” said Ryan Lee, chief executive officer of APlabs. “Using this latest set of cores from CAST for our new automotive platform gives us great confidence in finishing the project to the complete satisfaction of our demanding client.”

Newton Abdalla, CAST’s vice president for operations said “We are excited and gratified that these IP cores and our relationship with APlabs help them live up to their motto: ‘We develop SoC platforms based on trust and technology’.”

Korean representative for CAST Incusolutions Co., Ltd. has facilitated the sales of these IP cores to APlabs. All the IP has already been delivered, and APlabs’ work on the new automotive SOC is underway.

About CAST

Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is a silicon IP provider founded in 1993. CAST’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes microcontrollers and processors; compression engines for data, images, and video; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.





