VeriSilicon Brings Super Resolution Technology to Smart Display

VeriSilicon’s SR2000 can significantly reduce transmission bandwidth while improving image quality and display resolution at the edge

Shanghai China, April 13, 2023 -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced the launch of its super resolution IP SR2000. With the ability to increase the resolution and quality of low-resolution video sources, SR2000 enables low-resolution video streams to be displayed at the edge with high resolution and image quality, while lowering network bandwidth. The newly-launched IP caters to a wide range of application fields, including consumer electronics, data center, surveillance, and healthcare.

VeriSilicon’s SR2000 is designed to achieve high-quality super resolution with a small silicon area and low-power consumption. It supports super resolution video output at 4K and 8K while providing crisp and smooth details. Furthermore, SR2000 can perform detail enhancement with color and saturation being preserved. It also offers controllable enhancement to achieve satisfying results, particularly with AI control.

The integration of the latest SR2000 IP takes VeriSilicon’s pixel processing solution to new heights in both cloud and edge computing. For instance, by seamlessly embedding SR2000 into VeriSilicon’s robust DC9000 Display Processor, an enhanced display solution can be achieved, capable of delivering high-resolution 4K/8K HDR display that provides users with a better viewing experience of real high-resolution and quality content. By integrating with VeriSilicon’s Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP and Video Processor Unit (VPU), SR2000 can also enhance image quality in image signal processing and video encoding, enabling users to acquire greater clarity when zooming in.

“Cloud computing is rapidly accelerating in teleconferencing, cloud gaming, and virtual cloud desktop applications. Combining cloud computing and edge display delivers a total solution. Bringing super resolution technology to smart displays can achieve unparalleled image quality at the edge display and significantly reduce the bandwidth required between the cloud and the display,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “VeriSilicon offers a wide range of Glass-to-Glass (from camera-in to display-out) intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio. The addition of the new SR2000 IP, featuring silicon-proven super resolution technology, further expands our intelligent pixel solutions.”

