JEDEC Expands CAMM Standardization to include Two Key Memory Technologies

Announces Broader Scope of CAMM Task Group

ARLINGTON, VA., USA – MARCH 12, 2023 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced an expansion of its CAMM standardization activity to include stackable CAMMs and support of LPDDR5.

The first expansion adds support for stackable CAMMs. These are called dual-channel (DC) and single-channel (SC) CAMMs, respectively. By splitting the dual-channel CAMM connector lengthwise into two single-channel CAMM connectors, each connector half can elevate the CAMM to a different level. The original CAMM supports two DDR5 memory channels in one connector, while the stackable CAMMs support one DDR5 memory channel per connector.

Two SC connectors can reside on the same motherboard in place of one DC connector, allowing many system configuration options. Stackable CAMMs save space in the X,Y directions while increasing space in the Z direction, which is essential for desktop and performance notebook applications.

The second key area of expansion provides a form factor and pinout that is optimized for LPDDR5. DDR5 and LPDDR5 will be supported in the same CAMM Common Standard, and supported by the same connector design. This expanded scope provides a mechanism to add modularity to designs currently using LPDDR5 soldered directly on motherboards.

“These expansions assure that the CAMM standard meets needs of all use cases and can scale well into the future,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC’s Board of Directors Chairman. “There is great interest in broadening use of LPDDR5 in notebooks and modularity is a key customer value.” From Tom Schnell, JEDEC’s CAMM Task Group Chairman, “The CAMM Common Standard will include DDR5 and LPDDR5 within the same documents to assure consistency and they will be released together later this year. New designs will have more modularity choices than ever before.”

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 350 member companies work together in more than 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, for manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit https://www.jedec.org.





