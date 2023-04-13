On your Wrist and in Space; Intrinsic ID is Everywhere. Come Find us at Key Industry Tradeshows in April

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 12, 2023 - Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology for security and authentication applications in embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its participation in multiple industry events this month where it will showcase the breadth of its PUF technology for device-level security and authentication. The company will use these opportunities to discuss how it helps customers address complex security ecosystem challenges such as supply chain security, multi-die System-in-Package & Chiplets, Industry 4.0, and recent EU and US cybersecurity legislation.

“As the need for secure solutions becomes more pervasive our presence in the industry and the value of our technology is expanding as well,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “We’ve surpassed the milestone of 500,000 devices embedded with our PUF technology as our solutions are growing more relevant for a wider range of applications and industries. As a result – our team will be participating in a number of key events to address industry trends and continue to build momentum and awareness for the full range of our solutions including the newly released Zign®.”

The founders and key executives from Intrinsic ID will be on site at the following events and are available for customer briefings and introductory meetings. Please contact us at marketing@intrinsic-id.com to arrange a meeting (or for more information).

Throughout April, Intrinsic ID will showcase its portfolio of PUF-based embedded security solutions at:

Hannover Messe , April 17-21 in Hannover, Germany : Intrinsic ID will be exhibiting in the EU Pavilion Hall 12, Stand B04. At the booth Intrinsic ID will showcase its entire product portfolio, including the recently released family of software products Zign.

Intrinsic ID will be exhibiting in the EU Pavilion Hall 12, Stand B04. At the booth Intrinsic ID will showcase its entire product portfolio, including the recently released family of software products Zign. OCP Regional Summit , April 19-20 in Prague, Czech Republic : Geert-Jan Schrijen, CTO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID will present “Securing System-in-Packages with Physical Unclonable Functions (PUF) Technology” on Thursday, April 20 at 3:40 pm in the Prague Congress Centre - Floor 2 - South Hall 2B.

Geert-Jan Schrijen, CTO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID will present “Securing System-in-Packages with Physical Unclonable Functions (PUF) Technology” on Thursday, April 20 at 3:40 pm in the Prague Congress Centre - Floor 2 - South Hall 2B. Design & Reuse IP-SoC Silicon Valley 2023 Day, April 24 in Santa Clara, CA, USA : Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID will present “Securing System-in-Package with PUF Technology” at 3:20 pm in the Hyatt Regency. Intrinsic ID will also be exhibiting during the show and team members will be available for questions and meetings from 8 am – 5 pm.

For more information and to schedule briefings with Intrinsic ID at any of these events, contact: marketing@intrinsic-id.com.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.





