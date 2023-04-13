IC Manage Partners with Library Technologies to Accelerate Library Characterization by 100x in the Cloud

IC Manage Holodeck enables extreme scale out of Library Technologies LibChar to dramatically reduce runtime in the cloud

April 13, 2023 – Campbell, CA. -- IC Manage, Inc. and Library Technologies have announced that they have successfully completed validation testing of IC Manage Holodeck and Library Technologies LibChar application to enable horizontal CPU scaling in the cloud, improving throughput by 100x compared to a single server run. Library Characterization runtimes have been reduced from nearly 3 weeks to less than 4 hours. IC Manage Holodeck runs LibChar without any code or flow changes, allowing engineers to harness multiple cloud environments using their existing on-premise flows.

“IC Manage Holodeck continues to enable customers and partners to accelerate the most complex and critical portions of the IC design process in the cloud,” said Dean Drako, President and CEO of IC Manage. “We’re excited to be able to work with Library Technologies and its highly efficient LibChar application to enable customers to reduce a key part of their product development schedule and free up their existing compute infrastructure for critical tasks.”

“We found that the combination of LibChar and Holodeck is easily able to handle test cases with 100s of library cells with 50+ corners resulting in nearly 1M simulations and complete them very quickly with >99% CPU utilization across 100’s of cores,” said Mehmet Cirit, CEO and Founder of Library Technologies. “The resulting solution can run on any cloud and utilize a wide variety of commercial and opensource simulation engines to maximize throughput and minimize compute costs.”

About IC Manage

IC Manage provides hybrid cloud and high-performance design management solutions for companies to efficiently collaborate on design and verification across their global enterprises, while maximizing their IP reuse. IC Manage customers include AMD, Infineon, Microchip, Northrop Grumman, NVIDIA, Samsung and other top semiconductor and systems companies. IC Manage Holodeck enables semiconductor companies to quickly and cost effectively leverage cloud computing without disrupting their existing EDA workflows. IC Manage is headquartered in Campbell, CA, with additional offices throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. For more information visit us at www.icmanage.com.

About Library Technologies

Library Technologies, Inc. develops and markets design and analysis tools for integrated circuit design. Our SolutionWare product line covers characterization and modeling requirements for standard cells, IO and memories including functional verification and design library generation. Other solutions for cell design include CellOpt and YieldOpt. UnBlock, PowerTeam and ChipTimer address custom digital design quality and power. For more information visit us at www.libtech.com.





