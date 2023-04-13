High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for TSMC (65nm, 40nm, 28nm, 16nm)
Rambus Joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable State-of-the-Art SoCs
SAN JOSE, Calif. – April 12, 2023 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance. Through the alliance, Rambus will have access to Intel’s process roadmaps to provide advanced security and interface IP solutions optimized for performance, power, area and security for Intel process and packaging technologies. With Rambus IP on IFS, customers can design state-of-the-art SoCs for the data center, edge, 5G, automotive and military-aerospace applications.
“As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is partnering with leading IP companies like Rambus to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications,” said Suk Lee, VP of Ecosystem Development Office at IFS. “As the first open system foundry, our advanced process & packaging technologies and resilient supply chain, combined with Rambus IP, will lead the way to solutions that power our digital world.”
Rambus offers some of the world’s highest performance memory and interconnect interface IP, and the industry’s broadest portfolio of security IP solutions. Rambus security IP and provisioning solutions secure billions of devices annually.
“Rambus is a renowned provider of industry-leading IP solutions to customers across a broad market landscape including fast-growing data center and AI/ML applications,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “We are proud to join the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance and look forward to delivering IP to our mutual customers, enabling the most advanced SoCs.”
More Information:
For more information on Rambus joining the Intel Foundry Services Ecosystem Alliance, please visit rambus.com/partners/rambus-partner-program/.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Lorentz Solution Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA Alliance Program to Enable Peakview EM Platform and Accelerate IC and 3DIC Designs
- proteanTecs Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance Program
- Sofics joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance program
- Agile Analog joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance Program to drive forward semiconductor design innovation
- Silicon Creations Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator - IP Alliance Program Aiming to Reducing Design Barriers, Accelerating Time-to-Market
Breaking News
- Ateme and Fraunhofer Join Forces to Deliver Next Generation Audio
- EnSilica evaluation platform for EN62020 sensor interface ASIC speeds up development of wearable fitness and healthcare sensor devices
- Synopsys Introduces the Industry's First Emulation System with Unmatched Capacity to Enable Electronics Digital Twins of Advanced SoCs
- Hardware Root of Trust: The Key to IoT Security in Smart Homes
- Get Ready to be Amazed by the one-of-a-kind exhibit "JPEG XS in Action" by intoPIX at NAB2023
Most Popular
- ChatGPT leaking Samsung chip secrets is iceberg's tip
- Renesas Samples Its First 22-nm Microcontroller
- Post-Quantum Cryptography: Are You Ready?
- Arteris IP Selected By ASICLAND for Automotive, AI Enterprise and AI Edge SoCs
- Intel Foundry and Arm Announce Multigeneration Collaboration on Leading-Edge SoC Design
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page