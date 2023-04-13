Get Ready to be Amazed by the one-of-a-kind exhibit "JPEG XS in Action" by intoPIX at NAB2023

The power of intoPIX TicoXS on the cutting-edge products of broadcast key players offering premium Live production solutions!

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, April 13, 2023 – intoPIX is delighted to announce its presence at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas. This will be a great opportunity to showcase the latest about JPEG XS, the new range of TicoXS solutions and all the products promoted by multiple vendors in the broadcast world, in a unique and exciting way.

An unprecedented demonstration of JPEG XS in Action!

NAB 2023 will be an exclusive opportunity for the industry to witness the growing scope of the JPEG XS solutions on a large number of key players in the broadcast world. Discover how industry leaders such as Adeas, Appear TV, arkona, Artel, AWS, BBright, Bridge Technologies, Cesnet, Cobalt, Dayang, Deltacast, ERECA, EVS, Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Intel, Lawo, Macnica, Matrox, Media Links, Net Insight, Nevion, Nvidia, Panasonic Connect, Riedel, Sakura Eiki, Sony, Village Island,… have integrated the lightweight JPEG XS codec, co-created by intoPIX in their products to deliver the best Live production experience to their users. intoPIX dedicates a large wall for this unique exhibition that can’t be missed.

The Premium IP workflows now use JPEG XS!

Using JPEG XS safeguards all advantages of an uncompressed live stream such as ultra-low latency, and high quality, and offers a significant bandwidth reduction. In the LAN, over the WAN, or in the cloud, for HD, 4K, or even 8K, the intoPIX technologies enable premium transport at low cost, with virtually "zero" latency, and using much lower bandwidth and existing infrastructure. A large ecosystem of interoperable SMPTE 2110 JPEG XS solutions is now available, replacing uncompressed. The intoPIX innovative solutions enable the industry to use 100% software, COTS equipment, and reprogrammable hardware. As a result, it is no longer necessary to build constrained systems that are costly to operate, while not even used at their maximum efficiency.

The latest intoPIX IP cores and Software for any HD, 4K, and 8K workflow.

intoPIX offers zero Latency FastTicoXS Encoder/Decoder Software for x86, ARM CPUs, Cuda or OpenCL GPUs with multiple integrations with FFmpeg, Nvidia Rivermax, Adobe Premiere, and intoPIX Titanium.

A wide range of TicoXS IP cores for FPGA is also available supporting 4:2:2, 4:4:4 up to 12-bit at various frame rates including HFR, with the reference design, and complementary SMPTE 2110-22 RTP IP-cores, MPEG2-TS IP-cores or compressed-SDI mapping IP-cores for JPEG XS.

Book a meeting to meet intoPIX at NAB2023 (Booth C6335) in Las Vegas from 16 to 19 April, 2023. Or visit their website to learn more about the evolution of TicoXS, the lightweight low-latency visually lossless compression standard, and all its benefits.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

