High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (55nm, 40nm)
Hardware Root of Trust: The Key to IoT Security in Smart Homes
By Anne-Françoise Pelé, EETimes Europe (April 12, 2023)
To establish a foundation of trust, IoT device makers need to get identities and keys into their devices and keep these assets secure.
When everything is connected, everything is at risk. The proliferation of internet-of-things devices for smart homes has raised security and privacy concerns for their users. By implementing a hardware root of trust, the authenticity, integrity and confidentiality of devices are enforced, and smart homes are protected against would-be attackers.
Security in IoT should never be an afterthought. Over the years, attacks have become more frequent, sophisticated, devious and targeted. From the voice assistant to the baby monitor to the smart-heating system, billions of smart-home devices are now vulnerable to endpoint intrusions.
To establish a foundation of trust, IoT device makers need to get identities and keys into their devices and keep these assets secure. Intrinsic ID, a spinout of Royal Philips Electronics, has developed IP solutions based on physical unclonable functions (PUFs) to secure connected devices.
