EnSilica evaluation platform for EN62020 sensor interface ASIC speeds up development of wearable fitness and healthcare sensor devices

Evaluation platform supports wide range of sensors for battery powered medical and fitness devices including ECG, PPG, temperature and optical signals, including for NIR spectroscopy

Oxford, UK – 12 April 2023 – EnSilica (LON:ENSI), a leading ASIC and mixed signal chip maker, has released an evaluation platform to speed up the development of wearable fitness and healthcare vital-sign monitoring systems.

EnSilica’s EN62020 ultra low power healthcare sensor interface ASIC, supports a variety of vital sign measurements. These include ECG, PPG (Heart rate, Oxygen Saturation SpO2), temperature. The optical interface to LEDs and photodiodes can also be used for near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and the monitoring of chemical substances in the blood, such as glucose.

Specifications

The size and power-optimised design of the EN62020 makes the device well-suited to compact healthcare devices, patches, and sports / fitness devices. The highly sensitive capacitive sensor interface also makes the device well suited for novel MEMS sensors.

The ASIC incorporates multiple analogue front ends (AFEs) including:

Two differential ECG sensor channels suitable for 3-lead ECG with <2.5µVrms noise levels and CMRR of 70dB@50/100Hz

A highly sensitive capacitive sensor channel

A temperature sensor (35-45oC, <0.15oC resolution)

Two photodiode drivers/photodetector readouts with SNR over 70dB and Read-out dynamic range of 105dB

The device can also interface to other optical or current sensors, such as fluorescent glucose probes

Designed to work alongside an edge processor, or a communication device, the EN62020 uses a single 1.2 – 3.6V supply, has a flexible IO voltage and consumes as low as ~10µA per AFE.

The evaluation platform comes with a 10cm x 10cm evaluation board fitted with an EN62020, an MCU interface board for PC connection, and a graphical user interface (GUI) software for the control of EN62020.

The evaluation platform is available from the EnSilica website EN62020 request form.

It is also available via EnSilica partners Cedar Technologies (Europe) and QLS (North America).





