Pragmatic Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Semiconductor Industry Veteran, David Moore, as CEO

April 14, 2023 -- Pragmatic Semiconductor announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed semiconductor industry veteran, David Moore, as Chief Executive Officer.

Moore will join Pragmatic with immediate effect and takes over from Pragmatic’s co-Founder, Scott White. White will take on the role of Executive Director, Strategic Initiatives and remain a member of the Board of Directors of the company.

Moore, originally from Dublin, Ireland has spent the majority of his career based in the US in senior operating positions with globally leading semiconductor companies. He is a highly respected executive in the industry bringing over two decades of semiconductor leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) where he had group-wide accountability for a range of corporate functions including Corporate Strategy, M&A and Venture Capital, Global Communications and Marketing and Government Affairs. Prior to Micron, Moore spent six years at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) in a number of executive leadership roles, most latterly as General Manager of the Programmable Solutions Group where he led the multi-billion-dollar FPGA and Structured ASIC business on a global basis for the company. His prior experience includes senior engineering and business leadership positions in both the US and overseas at Altera Corporation, a pioneer in programmable logic, where Moore spent over fifteen years prior to its acquisition by Intel in 2015.

Of the appointment, Chairman, Erik Langaker said: “I am delighted to welcome Dave to Pragmatic at this exciting time for the company. I am confident that he will enable Pragmatic to scale its foundry capacity to become a global leader in the semiconductor industry and will be instrumental in helping us achieve our vision of electronics in everything.”

Since founding Pragmatic in 2010, White and his team have taken the company from a novel semiconductor concept to a proven high-yield manufacturing process, now embarking on global scale-up. Pragmatic has its headquarters in Cambridge, UK, with a production facility making flexible integrated circuits in Sedgefield, Co. Durham, UK. A second fab is under construction at a new 15-acre Pragmatic Park site in Durham, UK. Once this second fab is complete, Pragmatic will be the highest volume semiconductor manufacturer in the UK.

“Scott passes the CEO mantle to Dave at an exciting time for Pragmatic” commented Erik Langaker.

He added “The Board and I would like to express our gratitude to Scott for the hard work and commitment he has shown in leading the business. Under his leadership the company has gone from its inception 12 years ago to where it is now. It has a blue-chip partner and customer base, with a clear demand for Pragmatic’s flexible integrated circuits.”





