Softbank reduces Alibaba holding to 3.8%

Softbank has sold shares worth $7.2 billion in Alibaba reducing its shareholding to 3.8% says the FT. Last year Softbank sold $29 billion worth of Alibaba stock

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (April 13, 2023)

At one time Softbank owned about 30% of Alibaba worth about $200 billion, making Softbank chairman Masayoshi Son, very briefly in 2000, the richest man in the world.

