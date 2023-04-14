In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N5
Softbank reduces Alibaba holding to 3.8%
Softbank has sold shares worth $7.2 billion in Alibaba reducing its shareholding to 3.8% says the FT. Last year Softbank sold $29 billion worth of Alibaba stock
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (April 13, 2023)
At one time Softbank owned about 30% of Alibaba worth about $200 billion, making Softbank chairman Masayoshi Son, very briefly in 2000, the richest man in the world.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Wafer Demand Increased 3.8% in 2012
- Electronic System Design Industry Reports Revenue of $3.8 Billion in Q3 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- Electronic System Design Industry Hits Record Revenue of Nearly $3.8 Billion in Q2 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- CEA-Leti & Dolphin Design Report FD-SOI Breakthrough that Boosts Operating Frequency by 450% and Reduces Power Consumption by 30%
- Despite 38% Sales Decline, DRAM Expected to Remain Largest IC Market
Breaking News
- Softbank reduces Alibaba holding to 3.8%
- Cadence Introduces EMX Designer, Delivering More Than 10X Increased Performance for On-Chip Passive Component Synthesis
- Pragmatic Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Semiconductor Industry Veteran, David Moore, as CEO
- IAR Embedded Secure IP upgrades solutions portfolio with late-stage security
- Strict Restrictions Imposed by US CHIPS Act Will Lower Willingness of Multinational Suppliers to Invest; Chinese Semiconductor Development Will Be Limited for Next Decade, Says TrendForce
Most Popular
- Intel Foundry and Arm Announce Multigeneration Collaboration on Leading-Edge SoC Design
- ChatGPT leaking Samsung chip secrets is iceberg's tip
- Rambus Joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable State-of-the-Art SoCs
- Hardware Root of Trust: The Key to IoT Security in Smart Homes
- Synopsys Introduces the Industry's First Emulation System with Unmatched Capacity to Enable Electronics Digital Twins of Advanced SoCs