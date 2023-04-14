Pine64 launches world's first RISC-V tablet device - PineTab-V for presale
World's first t RISC-V tablet device - PineTab-V is announced as available for pre-order.
April 14, 2023 -- PineTab-V is designed by the worlding leading hardware manufacturer Pine64. The tablet carries StarFive JH7110 as the primary SoC processor.
PineTab-V features a 1200×800 10.1” IPS LCD panel with wide viewing angles, a sturdy metal chassis, two USB-C ports (1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 with charging), a digital video out port, a front 2MPx and rear 5MPx camera as well as a 6000mAh battery. The tablet comes bundled with a magnetically fitted detachable backlit keyboard (connecting via pogo pins using USB 2.0 protocol) that doubles up as a carry case and is available in two hardware configurations:
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 64GB eMMC flash storage - $159.99 - Purchase Link: https://pine64.com/product/pinetab-v-10-1-4gb-64gb-risc-v-based-linux-tablet-with-detached-backlit-keyboard/
- 8GB LPDDR4 RAM / 128GB eMMC 5.1 flash storage - $209.99 - Purchase Link: https://pine64.com/product/pinetab-v-10-1-8gb-128gb-risc-v-based-linux-tablet-with-detached-backlit-keyboard/
The following figure shows the motherboard of the tablet:
Pine64 defines the tablet as a device for development purposes only, the device works as a convenient development platform targeted at the developers who are interested in bringing Linux support to JH7110 and, by extension, the entire RISC-V ecosystem.
As the world's first mass-produced RISC-V multimedia processor, this time, JH7110 is used as the main control SoC for PineTab-V. This will definitely be a remarkable milestone for promoting the application of RISC-V processors in high-end business scenarios.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Comit launches industry's first full-speed, fault accumulative memory BIST software tool for improved SoC device yields
- easics launches nearbAI™ IP cores for XR devices that will set the standard for extreme edge AI performance and immersive experiences
- VESA Launches Industry's First Open Standard and Logo Program for PC Monitor and Laptop Display Variable Refresh Rate Performance for Gaming and Media Playback
- Synaptics Launches Industry's First Matter-Compliant Triple Combo SoC with Integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 802.15.4/Thread for Seamless IoT Connectivity
- Synopsys Launches Industry's First Complete IP Solution for PCI Express 6.0
Breaking News
- Fraunhofer IIS partners with Avid to enable support of MPEG-H Audio in Pro Tools
- MainConcept and Fraunhofer IIS collaborate on MPEG-H Audio and xHE-AAC encoding for video and audio streaming services
- Experience the Future of Video Processing with intoPIX and Imagine Communications at the 2023 NAB Show
- Pine64 launches world's first RISC-V tablet device - PineTab-V for presale
- CryptOne IP Core is ready for post-quantum reality
Most Popular
- Intel Foundry and Arm Announce Multigeneration Collaboration on Leading-Edge SoC Design
- ChatGPT leaking Samsung chip secrets is iceberg's tip
- Rambus Joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable State-of-the-Art SoCs
- Hardware Root of Trust: The Key to IoT Security in Smart Homes
- Synopsys Introduces the Industry's First Emulation System with Unmatched Capacity to Enable Electronics Digital Twins of Advanced SoCs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page