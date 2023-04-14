Experience the Future of Video Processing with intoPIX and Imagine Communications at the 2023 NAB Show

Imagine’s Selenio™ Network Processor features intoPIX JPEG XS support, enabling high-quality, low-latency connectivity for remote production workflows and ground-to-cloud links

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, April 14, 2023 – intoPIX and Imagine Communications are proud to unveil the latest release of Imagine’s Selenio™ Network Processor (SNP) with support for TicoXS FPGA IP cores at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas. This unique integration simplifies superior-quality, high-speed connectivity for remote production workflows and ground-to-cloud links with minimal latency.

Imagine Communications is a major contributor in the creation of the VSF TR-07 & TR-08 recommendations to support the JPEG XS use in SMPTE ST 2110 workflows, as well as in the creation of the SMPTE 2110 standard itself.

NAB Show attendees looking for a modern, integrated, and versatile network solution combining both traditional and cloud-based workflows with high-quality, zero-latency JPEG XS support should head to the Imagine booth for a hands-on demonstration of the award-winning SNP.

intoPIX's innovative video compression solutions create bandwidth efficiency straight from the cameras throughout your entire workflow via IP networks. “Imagine’s Selenio Network Processor enhanced with intoPIX TicoXS compression is a prime example of the versatility of the technology, ensuring IP-to-IP, SDI-to-IP, ground-to-cloud and multiviewer capability all within the same eco-system: simultaneously and with zero latency”, mentioned Katty Van Mele, Director of Business Development at intoPIX.

Imagine’s comprehensive, field-proven SNP platform enables customers to process, convert, manage, and now encode/decode content — whether in SDI or ST 2110, or mixed infrastructures. With the addition of intoPIX JPEG XS technology, SNP enables customers to build ultra-low-latency, production-quality connections between sites, or between ground and cloud-based resources.Customers can leverage the flexible SNP platform to add JPEG XS capability into existing systems and personalize the path and pace of their migration to the cloud.

"The SNP Platform is all about flexibility — enabling customers to change how they use the systems over time as their workflows evolve from SDI to on-prem IP, with eventual linkages between sites or to the cloud,” explains John Mailhot, CTO and Director of Infrastructure Product Management at Imagine Communications. “intoPIX is the industry leader in JPEG XS technology, and by integrating their technology into our solution, we know it will achieve excellent picture quality and very high interoperability — which we have validated in our lead customer engagements over the past year.”

For more information about the intoPIX JPEG XS solutions, visit the intoPIX website or book a meeting with their team during NAB 2023 (Booth C6335) in Las Vegas, from April 16 to 19.

NAB Show attendees are invited to visit Imagine Communications at its new location in the convention’s cutting-edge West Hall (booth W2775) to experience the latest innovations in the company’s comprehensive portfolio.





