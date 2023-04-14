CryptOne IP Core is ready for post-quantum reality
and only till May 1st, now with 30% reduced license cost
Bytom, Poland -- April 14, 2023 -- Digital Core Design’s cryptographic system named CryptOne consists of:
- DCRP1A IP Core, with very small silicon footprint and high processing speeds; resistant to power and timing attacks
- DSHA2-256, which is a bridge to APB, AHB, AXI bus, it is a universal solution which efficiently accelerates SHA2-256 hash function (FIPS PUB 180-4 compliant SHA2-256 function; RFC 2104 compliant HMAC native mode support; SHA2 224 and 256 bit modes support)
- DAES, which is a bridge to APB, AHB, AXI bus, it is a cryptographic co-processor that implements Rijndael encryption algorithm with support for 128 and 256 key bit length; ECB, CBC, CFB, OFB, CTR block cipher modes and internal key expansion module.
Polish IP Core & SoC provider will present these solutions on 24th of April during IP SoC Silicon Valley and RSA Conference in San Francisco.
– We’ve seen great interest in our CryptOne cryptographic system during Embedded World 2023 in Nurnberg, Germany – explains Jacek Hanke, DCD’c CEO – that’s why we’d like to do more for our customers interested in hardware-based cryptography.
Till the end of April all IP Cores that make up CryptOne cryptographic system (DCRP1A, DSHA2-256, DAES) are offered with 30% reduced license cost – both for netlist and source code. There’re no limitations, so you can license the latest hardware-based cryptographic IP Cores either through DCD’s authorized distributors or from DCD directly.
More detailed technical information can be found here: https://www.dcd.pl/product-category/cryptography/
About DCD:
Digital Core Design (DCD), has been established in 1999 in Poland, European Union. Since the early beginning company is focused on IP Core and SoC development. During these two decades of market experience DCD mastered more than 70 different architectures utilized in at least 750 000 000 electronic devices around the globe. Among them you can find e.g. World’s Fastest 8051 CPU, 32-bit & 64-bit RISC-V, CryptOne – hardware based cryptographic system ready for post-quantum challenges.
