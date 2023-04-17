DVB-S2X LDPC/ BCH Encoder and Decoder IP Core Available For Integration From Global IP Core
April 17, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - The DVB-S2X LDPC Decoder is a powerful FEC core decoder for Digital Video Broadcasting via Satellite. It implements extensions to the DVB-S2 design for better performance and efficiency as well as robust service availability.
Features Include:
- Irregular parity check matrix
- Layered Decoding
- Minimum sum algorithm
- Soft decision decoding
- BCH decoder works on GF (2m) where m=16 or 14 and corrects up to t errors, where t = 8, 10 or 12
- ETSI EN 302 307-1 V1.4.1 (2014-11) compliant
Key Features:
- Medium codeword length
- Extra code rates for finer gradation
- Adding 64, 128, 256 APSK
- Very low SNR down to -10dB
- Wideband support
Benefits:
- Improved performance
- Improved efficiency w.r.t. Shannon’s limit
- Finer gradation of code rate and SNR
- Very high data rate
- Maximum service availability at highest efficiency
- Enables cross layer optimization
About Global IP Core Sales:
Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.
