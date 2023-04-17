Introducing the Cutting-Edge USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0 Combo PHY IP Core in 28HPC+ for High-Performance SoC Designs

April 17, 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s USB 3.0 / PCIe 3.0 Combo PHY IP core in 28HPC+ process technology. This powerful IP core solution is designed to enable high-speed data transfer and connectivity in System-on-Chip (SoC) designs for a wide range of applications.

With the ever-increasing demand for faster data transfer rates and higher bandwidth, our Combo PHY IP core is the perfect solution for modern SoC designs. It combines three of the most popular and widely used interfaces - USB 3.0, PCIe 3.0 into a single, unified IP block, providing designers with unprecedented flexibility and versatility for their SoC designs.

USB 3.0 / PCIe 3.0 Combo PHY IP core in 28HPC+ is designed to deliver outstanding performance, with support for data rates of up to 5 Gbps for USB 3.0, 8 GT/s for PCIe 3.0. This makes it ideal for applications such as high-speed storage devices, networking equipment, industrial automation, gaming consoles, and other data-intensive applications.

Some of the key Features of our USB 3.0 / PCIe 3.0 IP core in 28HPC+ are:

Integrated USB 3.0, PCIe 3.0 interfaces in a single IP block, saving valuable silicon area and reducing design complexity.

Low-power design with advanced power management features, helping to extend battery life in mobile devices and reduce power consumption in other applications.

Robust signal integrity and high-quality transmission, ensuring reliable data transfer over long distances and in challenging environments.

Compliance with industry standards, including USB 3.0, PCIe 3.0 and various other protocols, ensuring seamless integration into existing SoC designs.

Flexible configuration options and customization capabilities, allowing designers to tailor the Combo PHY IP to their specific requirements and optimize system performance.

Full backward compatibility on all protocols including compatibility with PIPE4 interface specifications.

In addition to USB/PCIe Combo IP Core, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes standalone USB, PCIe, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (DSI,CSI, UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





