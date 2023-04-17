High-performance AES-XTS accelerator - optional SCA protection
Arm could be on the hook for $8.5bn of Softbank debt
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (April 17, 2023
If Arm does not file for its public offer by the end of September it could become liable for $8.5 billion of Softbank debt for which it was made a guarantor.
“A springing guarantee, naming Arm as the guarantor, becomes effective on the triggering of material breach or misrepresentation, an IPO not occurring within 18 months of 31 March 2022 or such intention being announced,” states Arm’s accounts.
