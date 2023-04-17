TSMC could partner with Bosch for 28nm fab in Germany

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (April 14, 2023)

Lead foundry TSMC could partner with Robert Bosch and two other automotive suppliers to create a joint-venture 300mm fab in Germany that will target a 28nm process technology, according to reports in Digitimes.

A TSMC fab in Germany targeting a 28nm process is a less advanced development than previously expected – but also a more affordable one (see TSMC’s Dresden fab talks reach advanced stage, says report). While targeting 28nm could go some way to addressing security of automotive chip supply – an issue that got Germany’s attention during the pandemic crisis – it would do nothing for European strategic security and the region’s ability to manufacture at the leading-edge.

