Mixel MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IP Integrated into Hercules Microelectronics HME-H3 FPGA

Mixel’s MIPI PHY IP integrated into the HME-H3 FPGA, the industry’s first FPGA to support MIPI C-PHY v2.0

San Jose, CA – April 18, 2023 - Mixel®, Inc. (Mixel), a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), and Hercules Microelectronics (HME), a China-based developer of programmable FPGA cores, announced today that Mixel’s MIPI® C-PHY/D-PHY IP solution has been successfully integrated into HME-H3 FPGA and is now in mass production.

The HME-H3 family is built on Hercules Microelectronics' second-generation FPGA platform. HME-H3 integrates a high-performance Cortex-M3 MCU and peripherals, hard MIPI C-PHYSM/D-PHYSM, MIPI DSI®/MIPI CSI-2® controllers, video decoder and large on-chip SRAM, all in a single device. The HME-H3 product family is a high performance, low power FPGA, that can be leveraged for a wide range of applications, such as high performance MCU control and processing that is optimized for video bridging and embedded vision applications–supporting a variety of high bandwidth sensors and display interfaces.

Mixel provided HME with Mixel’s MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IP and Mixel’s MIPI D-PHY IP, with which HME achieved first-time silicon success. The complete MIPI solution included six IP products delivered fully integrated and validated: Mixel’s MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo receiver IP with corresponding MIPI DSI Peripheral and MIPI CSI-2 TX Controller Cores and Mixel’s MIPI D-PHY IP with corresponding MIPI DSI Host and MIPI CSI-2 TX Controller Cores.

Mixel’s MIPI IP supports MIPI C-PHY v2.0 with 3 trios at speeds of up to 2.5Gsps per trio and MIPI D-PHY v2.5 with 4 lanes at speeds of up to 2.5Gbps per lane. This provides a total aggregate bandwidth of 17.1Gbps in C-PHY mode and 10.0Gbps in D-PHY mode respectively.

HME-H3 is Hercules Microelectronics’ second-generation product to leverage Mixel’s MIPI IP. The first was their HME-H1D03 FPGA which integrated Mixel’s MIPI D-PHY IP and was announced in 2020.

“After winning the Best FPGA of the Year Award at the 2020 China IC Design Achievement Award Ceremony, working with Mixel a second time was an easy choice,” said Hercules Microelectronics Sr. Product Director, Mr. Qingrui Zhou. “We needed a silicon-proven MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY combo solution and we trusted Mixel to provide us with a high-quality subsystem that meets our requirements. This was the first time for us working with MIPI C-PHY and Mixel never fails to impress us with their technical excellence and outstanding experience."

Founded in 1998, Mixel is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Mixel MIPI IP has been silicon-proven at twelve different nodes and eight different foundries with more processes under active development, giving Mixel the widest coverage in the industry.

“It is great to see Hercules Microelectronics’ continued successes using MIPI interfaces in the low-power FPGA market,” says Ashraf Takla, Mixel Founder and CEO. “We look forward to future collaborations with HME as we continue to expand our customer base in China and the greater APAC region.”

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHY, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About Hercules Microelectronics:

Hercules Microelectronics (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is registered in Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, headquartered in Yizhuang, with a research and development center in Zhongguancun, technical support, marketing and sales teams in Shanghai and Shenzhen. HME is one of the first companies outside the United States to enter independent research and development, mass production, and mass sales of general-purpose FPGA chips and a new generation of heterogeneous programmable computing chips.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.





