Silicon Interfaces enhances Functional Safety ISO 26262-Compliant ASIL C Services Solution for Automotive
Silicon Valley, Calif. -- April 19, 2023 - In line with the requirements of the Automotive industry the world over for safety assurance of the cars manufactured, in particularly to address the safety of the hardware components ASICs with the standards ISO 26262 certification based on Safety Critical integrity levels ASIL A, B, C and D to reduce possible hazards caused by the malfunctioning behavior of electrical and electronic (E/E) systems, Silicon Interfaces has released an enhanced services level for the functional methodologies at ASIL C for certification audits.
Silicon Interfaces services encompasses FMEA (Failure Mode and Effects Analysis through to FMEDA (Failure Mode, Effects and Diagnostic Analysis) across the Safety Flow spectrum, including Safety Analysis (including Diagnostic Coverage Estimation, Failure in Time (FIT) & Fault list Generation), Design for Safety (including Safety Mechanism Insertion/Verification) and Safety Verification (including Fault list optimization & Fault Simulation
The Safety Verification services are being offered by Silicon Interfaces with qualified EDA Tool with Total Confidence Level (TCL) for Functional Safety Assurance for automotives at TCL1 or higher.
- Testability Analysis for controllability & observe-ability
- The Unsafe (Good Machine) RTL is duplicated for the Safety Mechanism (SM).
- Strobes/Alarms are used to observe the outputs for divergence/convergence
- A Comparator triggers/generates the Strobes/Alarms
- Good Machine (Unsafe) is subjected to injected faults (Stuck@0, Stuck@1)
- Prime/Collapsed Faults are isolated
- Fault Campaign
- Fault Simulation
- Fault Status Analysis (DD, PD, ND, IA/IF, UB, UU)
- Other Status (llegal (IA/IF), Unselected (Blocked), Untestable Unused (UU) and Hyperfaults
- Diagnostic Coverage (DC)
Based on these techniques, Silicon Interfaces now has the industry's first Functional Safety deployable service platform with near zero ramps in timelines. Mrs Heena Bhatia said, Chief Business Officer at Silicon Interfaces stated that with Silicon Interfaces it is easier to ensure safety in other mission critical segments, like Aerospace, Augment/Virtual Reality, Drones & Military and Medical. The reliability and safety of ASIC deployment has been assured by continuous process improvements based on sustained ISO26262 Safety Verification/validation methodologies, added Prof Sastry, Chief Technical at Silicon Interfaces.
About Silicon Interfaces
Silicon Interfaces offers specialized semiconductors and microelectronics services for complex SoC, ASIC, multi-Core, FPGAs and IPs in areas of Interconnect, Data Communications, Wireless & Wired Networking with special focus on SystemVerilog and UVM, Low Power, Clock Domain Crossing, Portable Stimulus using Portable Stimulus Standards(PSS) and Domain Specific Language (DSL), on lateral techniques Fault Simulation and Emulation for customers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Please visit
www.siliconinterfaces.com.
