The Need for Security is Everywhere. Intrinsic ID Showcases Expertise and PUF Innovations at Key Industry Events

Company executives and technology experts address increasing need for secure device solutions at security and semiconductor conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 19, 2023 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology for security and authentication applications in embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its participation in an additional selection of upcoming industry events where it will showcase the breadth of its PUF technology for device-level security and authentication. Along with the industry events announced last week, these additional events support the growing need and awareness for secure solutions across several industries.

Senior executives from Intrinsic ID will be on site at these newly announced events and are available for customer briefings and introductory meetings. The company will use these opportunities to showcase its full range of solutions including the newly released family of software-based solutions Zign®, and discuss important industry topics such as PUF analysis and design, supply chain security, multi-die system-in-package (SiP) and chiplets, and cybersecurity legislation.

“There is growing demand for innovative security solutions as we have seen this year from our exponential growth and interest in our new product line releases,” said Dr. Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “As the number of connected devices continues to explode, the need for security is everywhere. This is why our solutions are becoming more relevant for a wider range of applications and industries. Our team of experts is therefore expanding their attendance at industry events and speaking opportunities.”

Please contact us at marketing@intrinsic-id.com to arrange a meeting (or for more information) at the following events:

RSA Conference 2023 , April 24-27 in San Francisco, CA, USA: Intrinsic ID will be showcasing a joint solution with Keyfactor and Trusted Objects at the Keyfactor booth (booth #1649). The joint solution will be announced by Keyfactor by means of a presentation at their booth on Tuesday, April 25 at 11am and Wednesday, April 26 at 4pm. Members of the Intrinsic ID team will be available for meetings and questions.

Intrinsic ID will be showcasing a joint solution with Keyfactor and Trusted Objects at the Keyfactor booth (booth #1649). The joint solution will be announced by Keyfactor by means of a presentation at their booth on Tuesday, April 25 at 11am and Wednesday, April 26 at 4pm. Members of the Intrinsic ID team will be available for meetings and questions. IEEE International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST) , May 1-4 in San Jose, CA, USA : Roel Maes, Principal Security Architect of Intrinsic ID will be giving a tutorial about “Modern PUF Analysis and Design” on Monday, May 1 at 1:00 pm in the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Roel Maes, Principal Security Architect of Intrinsic ID will be giving a tutorial about “Modern PUF Analysis and Design” on Monday, May 1 at 1:00 pm in the DoubleTree by Hilton. TSMC Austin Technology Workshop, May 3 in Austin, TX, USA: Intrinsic ID will be an exhibitor at the TSMC workshop (venue: Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa). At the booth, Intrinsic ID staff will be presenting its technology and products to the visitors of the workshop.

For more information and to schedule briefings with Intrinsic ID at any of these events, contact: marketing@intrinsic-id.com.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.





