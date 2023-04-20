The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES Receives Best International Business Award from ACCE

Seoul, South Korea -- April 20, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), the leading provider of memory subsystem intellectual property (IP), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, The Six Semiconductor (TSS), has received the prestigious Best International Business Award from the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACCE). The award, presented on April 15th, recognizes TSS’ outstanding achievements in international business, including its successful performance results, growth prospects, and management capabilities. This recognition is a testament to TSS’ exceptional work and dedication to excellence in the semiconductor industry and for Chinese Canadians.

“We are thrilled to receive the Best International Business Award from the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs,” said Richard Fung, the CEO of TSS. “This award is a great motivator for us to continue pushing the boundaries and delivering the exceptional solution to our clients. We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.”

TSS was established in 2018 with five industry experts who shared a vision to become the most respected PHY IP vendor of choice, enhancing everyday lives through the products of their customers. TSS was established in Markham, Ontario, Canada, and has grown from five engineers to 50 engineers today. TSS strives to foster the next generation of Canadian engineers by hiring local engineers and students. TSS also participates in local business associations to promote trade and education in semiconductor engineering. In 2019, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES Technology and has expanded its global presence and partnerships with leading technology companies around the world. Recently, TSS successfully taped out LPDDR5x/5/4x/4 and HBM3 validation test chips at the same time in a 7nm process. This accomplishment demonstrates TSS’ commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and providing excellent solutions to its clients.

The ACCE is Canada’s premiere, national, Chinese-Canadian business association. With the support of thousands of members, our directors and our sponsors, the ACCE has developed a vast network of community members promoting business success.

About The Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACCE)

The Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACCE), formerly known as “The Chinese Canadian Entrepreneur Club,” is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in 1994. In 1995, the Association signed a letter of cooperation with the Centre of Entrepreneurship of Centennial College to foster entrepreneurship training. In 1997, in association with Centennial College, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, PricewaterhouseCoopers (formerly known as Coopers & Lybrand), and Ming Pao Daily News, ACCE held the first Chinese Canadian Entrepreneur Awards. The mission of the association is to encourage entrepreneurship and to strengthen the competitiveness of Chinese Canadian businesses in the global market.

About The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS)

TSS is a Canadian technology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES, which specializes in developing advanced high-speed DDR PHY IP solutions that cater to a wide range of applications such as AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), mobile devices, and automotive. The company's product portfolio includes PHY IPs for various memory standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4, GDDR6, and HBM3, that are optimized for power and area. TSS's solutions are designed to be compatible with multiple technologies, foundries, and process nodes. The company's team of experts has a wealth of experience in the field and is dedicated to providing the industry with high-quality and reliable DDR PHY IP solutions. To learn more about TSS's products, visit their website at www.thesixsemi.com.

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.






