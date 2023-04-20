EU agrees Chips Act terms
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 20, 2023)
The terms of a bill to go to the EU parliament and European Council before being ratified as the European Chips Act have been finalised. The discussions on the terms have taken 14 months.
“By mastering the most advanced semiconductors, the EU will become an industrial power in the markets of the future,” says Commissioner Thierry Breton.
