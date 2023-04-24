Coherent Logix collaborates with Omni Design, AkiraNET Co. and Socionext to deliver reference design for Wi-Fi 6E/7
SAN JOSE, California – April 24, 2023 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of low-power, high-performance mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced that Coherent Logix® in collaboration with AkiraNET Co. and Socionext is incorporating Omni Design’s multi giga sample data converters and other mixed-signal IP in its HyperX® fabric. This reference design and system development platform, targeted to connected devices and communications applications, accelerates time to market for OEMs and ODMs.
“Coherent Logix has created the first virtualized system-on-a-chip for embedded systems for several applications and industries,” said Michael Doerr, CEO, CTO and Founder of Coherent Logix. “Working with AkiraNET and Socionext, we are deploying Omni Design’s high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores into our HyperX fabric to accelerate edge convergence.”
“AkiraNET is a fabless chipmaker specializing in software-defined radio chipset solutions that offers the promise of upgradeability,” said YASHA Yama, CEO of AkiraNET Co. “Our Wi-Fi 6E/7 chipsets, utilizing Coherent Logix’s HyperX fabric, incorporates Omni Design’s multi giga sample data converters and analog front ends. Working closely with Socionext’s experienced team we are integrating Omni Design’s IP into the chipset for Wi-Fi applications.”
“The development of Coherent Logix’ HyperX platform incorporating AkiraNET chipsets for Wi-Fi 6E/7 leverages Socionext’s proven ability to integrate mixed-signal IP into complex SoCs,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “We are proud to work with these leading companies to enable delivery of next generation Wi-Fi 6E/7 products using Omni Design’s IP.”
About Omni Design Technologies
Omni Design Technologies is the leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power Mixed Signal IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas (California) with additional offices in Fort Collins (Colorado), Billerica (Massachusetts), Bangalore (India), Hyderabad (India) and Ireland. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.
