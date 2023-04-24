Introducing High-Speed Fractional PLL IP Cores with SSC that offers exceptional features in different process technologies
24th April 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its partner’s High-Speed Fractional PLL IP Cores with SSC ranging from 22nm to 180nm process technology. This high performance PLL IP cores can be used in wide range of applications.
This High-Speed Fractional PLL with SSC IP cores is a combination of two key components: a Fractional Phase-Locked Loop (PLL) and a Spread Spectrum Clock (SSC) generator. PLL with SSC (spread-spectrum clocking) is a crucial component in modern electronic systems. This core offers several advantages that includes, reduced electromagnetic interference, improved clock stability, and reduced power consumption. As technology nodes continue to shrink, the demand for high-speed fractional PLLs with SSC has increased.
A PLL is used to generate an output signal with a frequency which is multiple of a reference signal. The PLL locks on the reference signal and generates an output signal that is phase-locked to the input signal, with a stable and precise frequency output. Fractional PLLs are designed to provide even greater precision and accuracy by allowing fractional values for the frequency multiplication ratio, enabling more precise control over the output frequency.
On the other hand, an SSC generator is a circuit that modulates the frequency of a clock signal over a range of frequencies, typically by spreading the energy of the clock signal across a wider range of frequencies. This modulation technique is used to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI) and improve signal integrity.
Combination of Fractional PLL and SSC generator creates an IC design that provides high-speed clock generation with improved signal integrity and reduced EMI. This technology is commonly used in high-speed digital communication systems, such as wireless and wired networks, and also other applications where precise clocking and signal integrity are critical.
The high-speed fractional PLL with SSC is available for immediate licence from 22nm to 180nm technology node. T2M offers a range of deliverables, including GDSII layout, CDL netlist (MG Calibre compatible), functional Verilog model, liberty timing models (.lib), and LEF. Additionally, application notes are also provided to assist designers in using these components effectively.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22 ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- SynSense closes strategic round to accelerate the development of their high-speed 3D neuromorphic processor DYNAP™-CNN2
- Introducing PCIe 4.0 PHY IP Cores in 7nm for a reliable, Low area and High-Speed Interface Peripheral slot for all your High-End Devices
- M31 Technology has Developed and Validated the Ultra-Low Power 12nm PCIe 5.0 High-Speed Interface IP
- Introducing the largest portfolio of Verification IP Cores for all types of Testbench verifications of different protocols and interfaces for your advanced Design IPs which are now available for immediate licensing
- 16G Multiprotocol Serdes IP Core with different Interface protocols for your High-Speed interconnect requirements in 28HPC+ process technology is available for immediate licensing
Breaking News
- Flex Logix Announces InferX™ High Performance IP for DSP and AI Inference
- Arm reported to be building a chip
- Dilithium core complements Xiphera's xQlave® family of post-quantum cryptography
- Weebit Nano raises $15 million via upsized and scaled-back SPP
- Marvell Demonstrates Industry's First 3nm Data Infrastructure Silicon
Most Popular
- GlobalFoundries Files Lawsuit Against IBM to Protect its Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets
- EU agrees Chips Act terms
- Esperanto Technologies Announces RISC-V Industry Milestone Of Generative AI Models Running on ET-SoC-1; Access to be Made Available to the RISC-V Research Community
- Rapid Silicon Partners with Elastics.cloud on CXL 3.0 Dual Mode Controller IP to Enhance its Custom FPGA Solutions
- Cadence Unleashes the Future of Analog, Custom and RFIC Design with Pioneering AI-Powered Virtuoso Studio
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page