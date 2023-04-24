Dilithium core complements Xiphera's xQlave® family of post-quantum cryptography

The new digital signature implementation allows Xiphera’s customers to build versatile cryptosystems that are protected against the quantum threat.

April 24, 2023 -- Xiphera announces an implementation of CRYSTALS-Dilithium, a new product in the xQlave® family of quantum-secure IP cores. CRYSTALS-Dilithium algorithm was selected as the primary digital signature algorithm for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The rapid development of quantum computers raises concerns about the new security threat landscape. Private and public sector entities are recommending preparation for possible quantum attacks already today. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) provides security against this imminent quantum threat.

Xiphera’s xQlave® family of quantum-secure IP cores offers protection against quantum threats. The xQlave® product family by Xiphera was launched in December 2022, and the first product of the family, CRYSTALS-Kyber, was announced in January 2023. The CRYSTALS-Dilithium core complements Xiphera’s quantum-secure xQlave® family with a digital signature algorithm implementation.

Dilithium: good balance of efficiency and security

Digital signature algorithms are used in large varieties of cryptographic protocols and secure systems to provide proof of authenticity, and it is essential that also they are protected from the quantum threat. The CRYSTALS-Dilithium core offers a good balance of efficiency and security for a range of digital signature implementations on hardware.

"Dilithium extends our xQlave® family to now include both a quantum-secure Key Encapsulation Mechanism and a digital signature scheme", says Kimmo Järvinen, Co-founder and CTO and of Xiphera. "This allows our customers to build versatile cryptosystems that are protected even against the quantum threat."

The new xQlave® CRYSTALS-Dilithium core will be available from Xiphera for customer evaluations in Q2/2023.

Read more about quantum-secure cryptography on our xQlave® page.





