Arm reported to be building a chip
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 24, 2023)
Arm is building a chip to be fabbed at a foundry, reports the FT.
At the moment it is not being disclosed why it is doing so. It could be to demonstrate capabilities to its IP licensees, or it could be setting up to compete with its customers by adopting the fabless semiconductor business model, or it could simply be exploring a route to boosting its potential revenue base before its IPO later this year.
