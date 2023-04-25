OPENEDGES' 12nm LPDDR5/4 Memory Subsystem IP that Drives Innovation Licensed by ASICLAND

Seoul, South Korea, April 25th, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), the leading memory subsystem IP provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its LPDDR5/4 PHY and memory controller IP in 12nm technology to ASICLAND. This license marks the expansion of its partnership with ASICLAND to elevate innovation and provide limitless opportunities to drive progress in this industry through OPENEDGES’ IPs.

OPENEDGES’ memory subsystem IPs offer superior competitiveness by providing high utilization, compact area, and low power consumption. With the Quality-of-Service (ActiveQoS) advanced traffic control technology, the IPs effectively monitor and control memory traffic patterns, reducing both average and peak latencies. The LPDDR5/4 memory controller achieves exceptional utilization and low latency through OPENEDGES’ proprietary out-of-order scheduling algorithms. Moreover, the integration of the memory controller to DFI interface-compliant PHY significantly reduces design efforts. The LPDDR5/4 PHY is the smallest form factor PHY complete with an embedded microcontroller. It supports up to four memory ranks and offers ultra-low read/write latency with programmable PHY boundary timing. Additionally, it features firmware-based PHY independent initialization of DRAM, training, and calibration, with unbeatable performance and low-power-driven PPAs.

“As a one-stop IP provider, OPENEDGES’ memory subsystem IPs enable a complete solution to acquire high-performance yet small-footprint memory subsystem IPs,” said James JongMin Lee, CEO of ASICLAND. “It has demonstrated enhanced competitiveness by integrating a high-performance memory controller and a highly flexible and configurable PHY, especially suitable for advanced SoCs designed for AI, data centers, and high-performance computing.

“Our team of expert engineers has developed our memory subsystem IPs to maximize performance, power efficiency, and reliability, delivering unparalleled PPA to take the experience to new levels,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. “We remain committed to working closely with our partners to assist them in shortening their design and verification cycles by delivering memory subsystem IPs that are designed with ease of integration and flexible configuration options."

ASICLAND is a fabless and leading design service provider in the ASIC industry, providing one-stop turnkey services from IP partners' technologies, packaging, manufacturing, and test capability for time-to-market design services. In 2019, ASICLAND first licensed OPENEDGES’ memory subsystem, ORBIT, delivered the ultimate synergies in performance, bandwidth, and quality-of-service for applications like artificial intelligence, data centers, and automotive.

OPENEDGES and ASICLAND foster innovation and enhance competitiveness in various applications based on a strong strategic partnership. The two companies aim to cooperatively develop cutting-edge technologies and drive technical advancements in their respective fields through close collaboration. This partnership promises to bring significant benefits to both companies and their customers as they work together to create innovative solutions that meet the market’s evolving needs.

Image 1: OPENEDGES Technology’s IP Portfolio

Image 2: Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology

About ASICLAND

ASICLAND Co., Ltd. is a leading semiconductor design services company for various applications such as AI, blockchain, IoT, data centers & others. ASICLAND combines its best-in-industry engineers, IP partners' technologies, packaging, manufacturing, and test capability for time-to-market design services and has completed many cutting-edge SoC/ASIC designs. The company is also an ARM Approved Design Partner (ADP) with strong technical relationships with key system and semiconductor customers. For more information about ASICLAND, please visit www.asicland.com.

About OPENEDGES

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.






