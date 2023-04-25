Analog Bits to Demonstrate Working Silicon on TSMC N3E Process at TSMC 2023 North America Technology Symposium
Sunnyvale, CA, April 24, 2023 - Analog Bits (www.analogbits.com), the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions will be demonstrating silicon data on the TSMC N3E process. The IPs include Wide Range PLL, PVT Sensor, Droop Detector, Bandgap, Crystal Oscillator pads and Clock Buffers. This development is part of Analog Bits’ committed strategy of broadening portfolio of analog foundation IPs on TSMC’s industry-leading process technologies. Multiple test-chips are planned and being executed to address broader markets of automotive, high performance computing and advanced chiplets.
“Analog Bits continues to lead in advanced mixed signal IP’s by collaborating with TSMC and our lead customers in advanced nodes such as N3E. In each generation we not only add more novelty to our IP offerings but we solve newer and technology centric problems for our customers” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “Power management in lower geometry has become an increasing concern, our new power sensors and regulators help diagnose and take mission critical corrective actions on advanced FinFET processes. We are truly excited and honored to be TSMC’s Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partner and demonstrating working silicon at this Technology Symposium is our commitment to de-risk customer tape-outs and facilitate quicker adoption and volume ramps on advanced technologies.”
When: April 26th, 2023
Resources
To learn more about Analog Bits' foundational analog IP, visit www.analogbits.com or email us at info@analogbits.com.
About Analog Bits
Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com), is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s.
With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35 micron to 3nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Pinless PLL and Sensor IP in TSMC N4 and N5 Processes at TSMC 2022 North America Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem Forum
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Pinless PLL and Sensor IP's in TSMC N5 Process at TSMC 2022 North America Technology Symposium
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate 5nm IP Silicon at TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposium
- Analog Bits to demonstrate Low Power SERDES at TSMC's Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate New High Performance and Ultra-Low Power SERDES IP at TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
Breaking News
- Sondrel engages The SHD Group to assist in bringing Architecting the Future to the American market
- Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Jumpstart Designs on TSMC's N2 Process with Optimized EDA Flows
- Agile Analog launches innovative digitally wrapped analog IP subsystems
- Attopsemi's Revolutionary I-fuse® OTP Silicon-Proven on FinFET Technology
- OPENEDGES' 12nm LPDDR5/4 Memory Subsystem IP that Drives Innovation Licensed by ASICLAND
Most Popular
- Arm reported to be building a chip
- Marvell Demonstrates Industry's First 3nm Data Infrastructure Silicon
- Synopsys, TSMC and Ansys Strengthen Ecosystem Collaboration to Advance Multi-Die Systems
- Omni Design's High Performance Analog Front Ends are Adopted in Socionext's Next Generation Communications SoCs
- GlobalFoundries Files Lawsuit Against IBM to Protect its Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page