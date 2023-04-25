Sondrel engages The SHD Group to assist in bringing Architecting the Future to the American market

Architecting the Future de-risks ultra-complex ASIC projects

Reading, UK – April 25, 2023 --- Sondrel (Holdings) plc (AIM: SND), has engaged the San Jose-based firm, The SHD Group, to assist in bringing its innovative, Architecting the Future™ ASIC approach to an expanding customer base in North America. This design approach significantly de-risks the realisation of ultra-complex, leading-edge ASICs which Sondrel specialises in providing for industry-leading customers in areas such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres.

“When a mask set for a 5nm design can cost over $10 million, our customers seek absolute confidence in having the design right first time and on time,” explained Graham Curren, Sondrel’s CEO and Founder. “Our unique approach, which we call Architecting the Future, is how we achieve this. It brings together all our design experience, IP, flows and custom tools developed over the past twenty years to ensure we deliver exactly what each customer wants. Fundamental to this is our SFA family of reference platforms. Each reference platform can be adapted with different processors, memory and IP to meet or exceed a customer’s exact specification. This results in a much more directed process than starting from a blank sheet of paper every time and significantly reduces risk as we are using high quality design flows and well proven building blocks.”

Sondrel chose The SHD Group as it provides its clients with access to top-level contacts within the Silicon Valley community. “Any deal worth many millions for the design and supply of a new chip is decided at the topmost levels of a company,” said Derek Meyer, Founder and CEO of The SHD Group. “We have a team that has successfully closed numerous, multi-million-dollar agreements so we know that it takes building relationships and trust between supplier and customer. Furthermore, we have done our own research on Sondrel’s Architecting the Future solution and we believe that their approach, incorporating the SFA platforms, reduces design and schedule risk for customers, giving Sondrel a big edge over competition.”

With the USA’s CHIPS act in place, many American companies are keen to create new, secure supply chain models. Sondrel, based in the U.K., is ideally positioned to provide full turnkey services that meet this need.

“The timing is perfect,” said Ian Walsh, Sondrel’s VP ASIC Business Development. “There is a window of opportunity opening up for Sondrel to become a leading supplier of the ultracomplex chips that the industry needs for its future products. The SHD Group, with their extensive connections, can open the doors to enable Sondrel to be the supplier of choice for the innovative chips that are the industry’s lifeblood.”

About Sondrel (Holdings) PLC

Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.

The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta’s (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.

Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, China, India and Morocco.

It is listed on AIM with the ticker SND.

For more information, visit www.sondrel.com

About the SHD Group

With a team of highly experienced veterans of the semiconductor industry, the SHD Group provides companies with C-level advise on business & product strategy, go to market planning, fund raising and business development. www.theshdgroup.com info@theshdgroup.com





