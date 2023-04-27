Signature IP Corporation Demonstrates Configurable NoC Products at Design & Reuse IP SoC Day

MILPITAS, Calif., April 27, 2023 – Signature IP Corporation, a startup focused on providing a configurable and flexible platform for System-on-Chip (SoC) development, demonstrated its configurable Network-on-Chip (NoC) products at IP-SoC Silicon Valley on April 24, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The IP-SoC Days are a series of worldwide events, produced by Design & Reuse, to showcase semiconductor IP solutions. Signature IP’s products are focused on fast and flexible implementation, simulation and prototyping of NoCs.

“Having recently introduced our company and first products, we felt that IP-SoC Day was the perfect venue to showcase our technology for the first time in the heart of Silicon Valley. With few commercial alternatives for NoCs, attendees were excited to see how our iNoCulator™ NoC Configurator makes it easy to configure a NoC and explore the design space,” said Purna Mohanty, CEO of Signature IP Corporation. “With flexible support for coherent and non-coherent NoCs, and the ability simulate a NoC in real time to optimize it at the top level, iNoCulator helps speed our customers’ SoC designs to market.”

“Design & Reuse is thrilled to welcome Signature IP Corporation to our community and to have them demonstrate their technology at IP-SoC Silicon Valley,” said Gabriele Saucier, CEO and co-founder of Design & Reuse. “It is exciting to have a new option in the NoC space, and we hope that our users find this addition to our IP portfolio to be quite valuable.”

About iNoCulator NoC Configurator:

Signature IP is focused on making the design of the NoC – the backbone of the chip – fast, flexible and configurable. Signature’s iNoCulator NoC Configurator enables customers to easily change the NoC topology, experiment with different configuration settings, and instantly simulate the results to measure throughput and latency. iNoCulator makes it possible to explore the design space at the top level of the chip before making major architectural decisions. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), iNoCulator makes tool access easy and reduces the IT burden on customers, while delivering custom-configured NoC designs to users in clear, readable Register Transfer Level (RTL) format. iNoCulator can generate both Coherent and Non-Coherent NoCs in a variety of topologies, supporting multiple protocols, bus widths, and clocking and power control schemes that integrate easily with block-level RTL designs.

For more information about Signature IP products, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/.

About Signature IP Corporation:

Signature IP was founded in 2021 to develop advanced Network-on-Chip (NoC) solutions that form the basis for a full platform for SoC design. Signature IP features 120+ person-years of engineering leadership in interconnect, networking, datacenter, storage and connectivity IP, from specification to production. Signature’s team has an extensive engineering background with expertise in interconnects, interfaces, bus protocols, CPUs and AI processing. The company is based in Milpitas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/.





