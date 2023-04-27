M31 demonstrates high-speed interface IP development achievements on TSMC's 7nm & 5nm process technologies

Hsinchu, Taiwan – April 27, 2023 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a global professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider, announced that USB3.2 PHY IP has passed silicon validation on TSMC's 7nm process. In addition, M31's MIPI C/D-PHY Combo IP was already taped out on TSMC's 5nm process.

M31 has made significant progress in high-speed interface IPs on 7nm process technology, and is steadily advancing 5nm development and validation. As for the TSMC 3nm process, it is still under the process of development.

M31 has been working with TSMC for more than 10 years and has been awarded as the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year for Specialty Process IP in five consecutive years. At the TSMC 2023 NA Technology Symposium, M31 showcased two major product lines including Foundation IP such as Standard Cell, Memory Compiler, GPIO, and Specialty I/O, as well as high-speed interface IP such as PCIe5.0 PHY, ONFi5.1 PHY, LPDDR4/4X/5 PHY, etc., and provide IP integration support and services. M31 has been deeply involved in high-speed interface IP for many years, and actively invests in R&D efforts in advanced process product portfolios. Among them, the USB PHY IP is widely used in IoT products such as smart home appliances, wearable devices, as well as consumer electronics such as personal computers and smartphones. Recently, M31 has completed the USB3.2 PHY Gen2 IP silicon verification on TSMC’s 7nm process, providing integrated high-speed mixed-signal circuits to support ultra-high-speed traffic, backward compatibility with high-speed data rates of 480Mbps, full-speed data rates of 12Mbps, low-speed data rates of 1.5Mbps, and support for USB Type-C connectors.

In addition, in the field of automotive electronics and Internet of Things applications, the use of cameras, displays, and flash memory continues to grow. M31 has a complete layout of the MIPI interface for different application requirements and continues to build high-quality IP for variety applications in reliability standards. Among the MIPI family, the M31 MIPI C/D-PHY Combo IP offers D-PHY v2.5 and C-PHY v2.0 compliant specifications and has been developed to TSMC’s 5nm process technology, which can be configured in D-PHY or C-PHY mode and can share part of the circuit to reduce the area of die and I/O pins. This combination IP can also be seamlessly integrated with CIS-2 or DSI controllers to support high-speed transmission mode of up to 6Gbps per channel, low-speed data mode of up to 10Mbps per channel, and ultra-low power consumption mode. In addition to focusing on IP development, M31 also has a full range of measurement equipment, from signal quality analysis, and electrical characteristics measurement to system compatibility testing, and maintains close cooperation with customers. Therefore, M31 is able to propose chip design optimization solutions for product applications to further enhance customers' product competitiveness.

M31's CEO, Scott Chang, stated that M31 has been working closely with TSMC on various process platforms for a long time. As the global semiconductor process becomes more sophisticated, the required yields and stability have increased, and the design requirements for SoCs are becoming even more complex. We closely follow TSMC's advanced process technology, enabling customers to use the latest technology while also enjoying M31's differentiated IP solutions through wafer verification. M31 will continue to focus on the design and development of next-generation SoC specifications to provide customers with the competitive edge they need to accelerate the time to market.

