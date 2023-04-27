Siemens announces certifications for TSMC's latest processes, celebrates recent achievements for Siemens and TSMC collaboration

Plano, Texas, USA – April 26, 2023 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today at the TSMC 2023 North America Technology Symposium a range of new certifications and collaborations with longtime partner TSMC, resulting in key achievements toward enabling Siemens EDA technologies for the foundry’s latest process technologies.

Calibre platform certified for N3E processes

Siemens’ industry-leading Calibre® nmPlatform tool for integrated circuit (IC) verification sign-off is now fully certified for TSMC’s advanced N3E and N2 processes, including Calibre® nmDRC software, Calibre® YieldEnhancer™ software, Calibre® PERC™ software, Calibre® xACT™ software and Calibre® nmLVS software.

TSMC and Siemens have also collaborated to certify Siemens’ mPower™ analog software for transistor-level electromigration and IR drop (EM/IR) sign-off for TSMC’s N3E process. This achievement allows mutual customers to apply the mPower solutions’ unique EM/IR signoff solution to their next-generation analog designs. Further, TSMC and Siemens are now collaborating to certify mPower™ digital software for TSMC’s N3E process.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Siemens brings innovative design solutions to our mutual customers and can enable success in the fast-moving semiconductor market,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to continuing to provide our mutual customers with best-in-class technologies and solutions for optimized performance, power, and area.”

New certifications for Analog FastSPICE platform

Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE platform for circuit verification of nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits has successfully achieved TSMC certification for the foundry’s advanced N5A, N3E, and N2 processes. Further, as part of the custom design reference flow (CDRF) for TSMC’s N3E and N4P processes, Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE platform now supports TSMC’s Reliability Aware Simulation technology, which addresses IC aging and real-time self-heating effects among other advanced reliability features. TSMC’s N4P CDRF also includes Siemens’ Solido™ Variation Designer software for advanced variation-aware verification at high sigma.

New certification for Siemens’ Tanner software

Siemens has also enhanced its Tanner™ software, which helps customers design and lay out their next-generation analog and mixed-signal ICs. By working in close collaboration with the TSMC team to develop the required functionality, Siemens’ Tanner software is now able to efficiently and successfully tape out a design at TSMC’s 16nm node. This achievement is one of many milestones resulting from Siemens’ ongoing investment to massively transform the Tanner portfolio into an enterprise-ready design environment with the ability to support advanced process nodes. Part of this effort includes Siemens’ close collaboration with TSMC on many initiatives, including the establishment of Tanner software iPDK support for legacy nodes, and emerging support for advanced nodes.

“We are excited that our partnership with TSMC is offering innovative new solutions that enable success for our customers,” said Joe Sawicki, EVP of IC EDA at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “These new certifications and milestones further demonstrate our commitment to driving digital transformation in the semiconductor industry with our longtime foundry partner TSMC.”

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries, Siemens Digital Industries Software is where today meets tomorrow.





