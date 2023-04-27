Esperanto Technologies Launches New Cloud Access Program to Broaden Access to its Massively Parallel, Low Power RISC-V Solutions

New Offering Serves Growing Customer Interest and Complements Current System Shipments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 27, 2023 – Esperanto Technologies™, the leading developer of high performance, energy-efficient artificial intelligence solutions based on the RISC-V instruction set, today announced the availability of a new cloud-based program that expands access to the company’s fully configured evaluation servers featuring its industry leading ET-SoC-1 compute accelerators.

Esperanto has been shipping fully configured evaluation servers globally for on-premises evaluations, becoming one of the first companies in the industry to deliver massively parallel, low-power RISC-V based systems directly to customers. To address increasing market interest, the company is now expanding access to the same fully configured evaluation servers to a broader set of customers and developers via the cloud.

To request additional details and pricing, please visit www.esperanto.ai/contact.

“With the support of our expanding network of partners, Esperanto has been shipping evaluation systems to customers in the U.S., Asia and Europe since last year. Our new cloud evaluation service offers remote access to the same hardware and software stacks as the on-prem evaluation systems, enabling us to serve more customers in a broader range of markets more quickly,” said Art Swift, president and CEO at Esperanto Technologies. “As demand for alternatives to existing higher cost, higher power offerings accelerates, we are ramping availability to serve those customers and speed their transition to RISC-V.”

Esperanto’s AI evaluation servers deliver high performance combined with high energy efficiency and low total cost of ownership (TCO). With a 2U-high form factor that slides into standard datacenter racks, each Esperanto server comes with dual Xeon host processors and either 8 or 16 ET-SoC-1 cards. Each card has over 1,000 64-bit RISC-V CPUs with attached vector/tensor units, delivering up to over 16,000 CPUs per server. A fully configured datacenter rack with 20 Esperanto servers can deliver up to ~320,000 64-bit RISC-V CPUs.

Esperanto’s evaluation servers enable customers to obtain performance and power data from running a variety of industry standard AI models including generative AI, transformers, computer vision models and recommendation systems, as well as bring their own models and data.

About Esperanto Technologies:

Esperanto Technologies develops massively parallel, high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions for Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning and massively parallel general purpose workloads, based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture. Esperanto is headquartered in Mountain View, California with additional engineering sites in Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; Barcelona, Spain; and Belgrade, Serbia. For more information, please visit https://www.esperanto.ai/





