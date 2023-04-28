Alphawave to suspend shares
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 28, 2023)
Alphawave is to suspend its shares on the LSE from next Tuesday after its shares fell 20% this morning following an admission that KPMG had delayed issuing its accounts.
It is the second time the company has delayed issuing its accounts, the first time was last April.
