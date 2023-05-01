Arm Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Cambridge, UK, April 29, 2023 – Arm today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares representing its ordinary shares. The size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC’s review process.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

About Arm

