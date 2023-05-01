Samsung makes $3.4bn Q1 chip loss

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 27, 2023)

Samsung’s Q1 revenue was down 18% y-o-y at $47.6 billion for an operating profit down 95% y-o-y at $478.5 million.

Semiconductor revenue dropped 49% y-o-y to $10.2 billion for a loss of $3.4 billion.

