Samsung makes $3.4bn Q1 chip loss
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 27, 2023)
Samsung’s Q1 revenue was down 18% y-o-y at $47.6 billion for an operating profit down 95% y-o-y at $478.5 million.
Semiconductor revenue dropped 49% y-o-y to $10.2 billion for a loss of $3.4 billion.
