EU-Funded NimbleAI to Deliver 3D Neuromorphic Chip
Anne-Françoise Pelé, EETimes Europe (April 27, 2023)
Leveraging inspiration from biology combined with AI advances, the EU-funded NimbleAI project aims to unlock the potential of neuromorphic vision. French eFPGA IP company Menta announced it has joined the NimbleAI consortium to help design a 3D neuromorphic chip.
NimbleAI is a three-year, €10 million research project funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program. Its objective is to develop a neuromorphic sensing and processing 3D silicon stacked architecture in which sensing, memory, communications and processing are physically fused and where precision, energy, resources and time are dynamically traded off to enhance overall perception.
