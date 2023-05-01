TSMC's 3-nm Push Faces Tool Struggles

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (April 25, 2023)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is straining to meet demand from top customer Apple for 3-nm chips. The company’s tool and yield struggles have impeded the ramp to volume production with world-leading technology, according to analysts surveyed by EE Times.

TSMC and Samsung, its next largest rival in the foundry business, are racing to be first in 3-nm production for customers like Apple and Nvidia in high-performance computing (HPC) and smartphones. TSMC became the latest to claim 3-nm leadership in its quarterly results announcement last week.

Click here to read more ...













