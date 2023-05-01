Symmetric Cryptography Engine: High Performance AES-GCM/CTR IP Core
Softbank files to list Arm on the Nasdaq
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 1, 2023)
SoftBank has filed for a public offering of Arm shares on the Nasdaq.
Softbank is said to be looking to raise $8-10 billion but has not disclosed how many Arm shares it will be selling or the valuation it is looking for.
