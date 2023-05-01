EC approves €7.4bn subsidy for ST-GloFo JV fab
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 1, 2023)
The EC has approved a €7.4 billion subsidy for ST and GloFo’s jv FD-SOI fab at Crolles.
When the jv was announced in July 2022, President Macron’s office said that the investment would be in excess of 5.7 billion without specifying the currency.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- UMC Board Resolves to Enter a Joint Venture Agreement for a 12" Fab in China
- Report: Taiwan approves TSMC's 450-mm fab plan
- Weebit Nano ReRAM now commercially available; fab & customer agreements progressing
- TSMC could partner with Bosch for 28nm fab in Germany
- SiPearl: Initial closing of Series A with €90m financing to launch Rhea, the energy-efficient HPC-dedicated microprocessor
Breaking News
- Rambus Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 8.7% in First Quarter; March Sales Tick Up Month-to-Month for First Time Since May 2022
- BrainChip Pushes the Edge in 2023 with Akida Innovations, Expanded Partner Ecosystem
- Electronic System Design Industry Logs $3.9 Billion in Revenue in Q4 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- Processor Startup Innovates Memory Allocation Management