Processor Startup Innovates Memory Allocation Management
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (April 28,.2023)
The leaders of VyperCore, a U.K. processor startup that received £4 million in seed funding this month, told EE Times they believe the firm has developed an innovation in memory allocation management that accelerates high-performance, general-purpose compute workloads by a factor of up to 10×—without modifying the original code.
In a record seed funding round for the U.K., investors believe that the startup, co-founded by Ed Nutting and Russell Haggar, has the potential to deliver significant cost and energy savings in the data center without rewriting existing code bases.
