Processor Startup Innovates Memory Allocation Management

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (April 28,.2023)

The leaders of VyperCore, a U.K. processor startup that received £4 million in seed funding this month, told EE Times they believe the firm has developed an innovation in memory allocation management that accelerates high-performance, general-purpose compute workloads by a factor of up to 10×—without modifying the original code.

In a record seed funding round for the U.K., investors believe that the startup, co-founded by Ed Nutting and Russell Haggar, has the potential to deliver significant cost and energy savings in the data center without rewriting existing code bases.

Click here to read more ...













