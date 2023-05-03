Crypto Quantique Announces Robert Clyde as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Robert brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity and technology industries sector to Crypto Quantique.

London, UK, May 02, 2023 – Crypto Quantique, a leading provider of quantum-driven IoT cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Clyde as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Rob Clyde brings to Crypto Quantique more than three decades of experience in the cybersecurity and technology industries. He is a recognised expert in the field and has held numerous executive and board director positions throughout his career.

In addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Crypto Quantique, Mr. Clyde also serves as the Executive Chair of White Cloud Security and as a board member for ISACA (Past Chair).

“I am thrilled to be announced as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Crypto Quantique,” said Mr. Clyde. “The company is at the forefront of the quantum-driven cybersecurity revolution, and I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Crypto Quantique to build on the company’s success to date and help drive its growth in the coming years.”

Mr. Clyde’s expertise in cybersecurity and technology, as well as his extensive experience as an executive and board member, will be invaluable assets to Crypto Quantique as the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings.

“We are delighted to have Rob Clyde join Crypto Quantique as our Chairman of the Board of Directors,” said Shahram Mossayebi, CEO of Crypto Quantique. “His experience and leadership in the cybersecurity and technology industries will be instrumental in guiding our company as we continue to deliver value to our customers.”

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create true end-to-end IoT security products that can be seamlessly integrated throughout the entire supply chain, from the design of the chip, to enabling a secure connection for devices to the cloud. With strong traction in the market, including signed partnerships with large semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas, they have created a strong pipeline and customer interest in both their software and IP products from large OEMs like Wurth Elektronik. Their products have won multiple industry awards for their unique design and so far, have raised £15 million in funding including multiple prestigious European grants.

For more information, please visit www.cryptoquantique.com.





