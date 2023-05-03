Crypto Quantique Announces Robert Clyde as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Robert brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity and technology industries sector to Crypto Quantique.
London, UK, May 02, 2023 – Crypto Quantique, a leading provider of quantum-driven IoT cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Clyde as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Rob Clyde brings to Crypto Quantique more than three decades of experience in the cybersecurity and technology industries. He is a recognised expert in the field and has held numerous executive and board director positions throughout his career.
In addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Crypto Quantique, Mr. Clyde also serves as the Executive Chair of White Cloud Security and as a board member for ISACA (Past Chair).
“I am thrilled to be announced as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Crypto Quantique,” said Mr. Clyde. “The company is at the forefront of the quantum-driven cybersecurity revolution, and I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Crypto Quantique to build on the company’s success to date and help drive its growth in the coming years.”
Mr. Clyde’s expertise in cybersecurity and technology, as well as his extensive experience as an executive and board member, will be invaluable assets to Crypto Quantique as the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings.
“We are delighted to have Rob Clyde join Crypto Quantique as our Chairman of the Board of Directors,” said Shahram Mossayebi, CEO of Crypto Quantique. “His experience and leadership in the cybersecurity and technology industries will be instrumental in guiding our company as we continue to deliver value to our customers.”
About Crypto Quantique
Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create true end-to-end IoT security products that can be seamlessly integrated throughout the entire supply chain, from the design of the chip, to enabling a secure connection for devices to the cloud. With strong traction in the market, including signed partnerships with large semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas, they have created a strong pipeline and customer interest in both their software and IP products from large OEMs like Wurth Elektronik. Their products have won multiple industry awards for their unique design and so far, have raised £15 million in funding including multiple prestigious European grants.
For more information, please visit www.cryptoquantique.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- TSMC Shareholders Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects Dr. Mark Liu as Chairman and Dr. C.C. Wei as CEO and Vice Chairman
- Carlos Mazure, EVP of Soitec and Chairman of the SOI Industry Consortium, Joins Silvaco Board of Directors
- TSMC Shareholders Approve NT$8 Cash Dividend and Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Elect Mark Liu as Chairman and C.C. Wei as CEO and Vice Chairman
- Walden International Chairman & Founder Lip-Bu Tan joins the Cosmic Circuits Board of Directors
- Bruce Dunlevie Appointed Chairman of Rambus Board of Directors
Breaking News
- Crypto Quantique Announces Robert Clyde as Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Decline in Q1 2023, SEMI Reports
- Tenstorrent Selects Arteris IP for AI High-Performance Computing and Datacenter RISC-V Chiplets
- Rambus Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 8.7% in First Quarter; March Sales Tick Up Month-to-Month for First Time Since May 2022
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page