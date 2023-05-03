AccelerComm's LEOphy Shortlisted at SCF Industry Awards 2023

Judges Recognize Company for Outstanding Innovation to Enable Small Cell Networks

Southampton, UK – May 3, 2023 - AccelerComm, the company with IP which optimizes 5G radio access network performance, today announced that LEOphy, its complete Layer 1 modem that delivers significantly enhanced performance for 5G satellite communications, has been shortlisted in the “Outstanding Innovation in Chips or Components to Enable Small Cell Networks” category at the annual Small Cell Industry Awards, organised by Small Cell Forum. The winner will be announced at an award ceremony taking place on the first evening of Small Cells World Summit (SCWS) in London on the 23 rd May.

At the SCWS event, AccelerComm’s CTO and Founder, Professor Rob Maunder will participate in a panel discussion titled "A use case driven roadmap for Open RAN", taking place on Wednesday 24th May at 10:00am, also including speakers from Qualcomm, Mavenir and Radisys and moderated by Julie Bradford from Real Wireless. The company will also be hosting a number of demonstrations of innovative technology for terrestrial and satellite small cell use cases on its booth at the event.

AccelerComm’s award-winning 5G Layer 1 IP technology is used to correct mobile

transmission errors caused by noise, interference, and poor signal strength. This technology is highly configurable for the specific needs of 5G terrestrial and satellite communications to provide market-leading performance and spectral efficiency. LEOphy integrates this technology into a complete Layer 1 solution which is optimised to maximise the value of satellite radio spectrum, whilst reducing latency, power consumption, and silicon area.

“Efficient use of energy and radio spectrum are universal requirements of both terrestrial and satellite communications systems,” said Eric Dowek Segment Marketing Director at AccelerComm. “Over the past few years, AccelerComm has developed a portfolio of market-leading 5G Layer 1 IP solutions, and we are working with mobile operators, telecoms equipment vendors and the satellite industry to continue to push the boundaries of 5G communications performance. We are delighted that our technology has again been recognised for such a high-profile, prestigious award alongside such illustrious competition.”

