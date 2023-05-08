LC3plus audio codec optimized for ARM®, RISC-V, HI-FI & Kalimba™ DSPs for Bluetooth® LE Audio are available for Immediate Licensing

May 8, 2023 – T2M-IP, a leading provider of wireless communication technologies, is proud to announce the availability of our partners LC3plus audio codec highly optimized for ARM®, RISC-V, Cadence® HI-FI & Qualcomm® Kalimba™ DSPs.

The LC3plus audio codec is a highly optimized and highly efficient audio codec introduced for Bluetooth LE Audio, DECT and VoIP that dramatically improves streaming audio quality, reduces power, improves bandwidth and delivers ultra-low latency down to 5ms. The LC3plus audio codec has also received the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification logo issued by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) for its ability to reproduce 40KHz frequencies when running at 96KHz with 24bit samples.

Our LC3plus and LC3 audio codecs are fixed point production proven implementations supporting all mandatory and optional features, highly optimized for ARM, RISC-V, Cadence HI-FI & Qualcomm Kalimba DSPs and can be ported to other DSPs or CPUs on request.

T2M-IP provides a comprehensive range of Bluetooth IP cores in leading fab/node combinations to enable semiconductor or ASIC companies to develop ultra-low cost, low power SoCs for audio applications from high performance TWS earbuds to ultra long battery life IOT applications. These semiconductor IP blocks include Bluetooth Dual-mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores , BLE v5.3 / 15.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores (0.5mm2) , BLE v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP, Bluetooth Dualmode v5.3 SW Stack & Profiles, BLE v5.3 SW Stack & Profiles, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP,BLE/15.4 Concurrent Controller Link Layer, as well as ZigBee MAC & Protocol Stack SW. High-Accuracy Distance Measurement (HADM) is under development and will be available towards the end of the year.

For further information on licensing options, deliverables, and pricing please drop a request.

About T2M-IP: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





