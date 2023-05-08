Flex Logix Cancels AI Chip, Markets IP for AI and DSP
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (May 8, 2023)
Flex Logix, an eFPGA company, has stopped selling its InferX X1 AI accelerator chip, and will instead bring the architecture to market as licensable IP, Flex Logix CEO Geoff Tate told EE Times.
“What we were finding was that the market for chips and boards was relatively small,” Tate said. “We didn’t see customers that were very big, except in the automotive space, but the automotive space isn’t really something that a startup can sell into…. Our conclusion was that the best way to take the technology market was to license everything that we built.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Flex Logix Announces InferX™ High Performance IP for DSP and AI Inference
- Flex Logix Opens Up Licensing to its InferX AI Technology
- Flex Logix Unveils First AI Integrated Mini-ITX System to Simplify Edge and Embedded AI Deployment
- Flex Logix's Barrie Mullins To present at the 2022 AI Hardware Summit
- Flex Logix and CEVA Announce First Working Silicon of a DSP with Embedded FPGA to Allow a Flexible/Changeable ISA
Breaking News
- FuriosaAI Enhances Next-Generation AI Chips with proteanTecs' Deep Data Analytics
- Qualcomm to Acquire Autotalks
- IC designers leave Graphcore for Meta
- Flex Logix Cancels AI Chip, Markets IP for AI and DSP
- Arteris Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 and Estimated Second Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance
Most Popular
- Flex Logix Cancels AI Chip, Markets IP for AI and DSP
- IC designers leave Graphcore for Meta
- Alphawave IP Group Plc Announces CFO Transition
- Arteris Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 and Estimated Second Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance
- BrainChip Joins Arm Tech Talk to Discuss Cutting-Edge AI Solutions that Deliver Exceptional Performance and Efficiency