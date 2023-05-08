Flex Logix Cancels AI Chip, Markets IP for AI and DSP

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (May 8, 2023)

Flex Logix, an eFPGA company, has stopped selling its InferX X1 AI accelerator chip, and will instead bring the architecture to market as licensable IP, Flex Logix CEO Geoff Tate told EE Times.

“What we were finding was that the market for chips and boards was relatively small,” Tate said. “We didn’t see customers that were very big, except in the automotive space, but the automotive space isn’t really something that a startup can sell into…. Our conclusion was that the best way to take the technology market was to license everything that we built.”

