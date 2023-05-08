IC designers leave Graphcore for Meta
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 8,2023)
Ten IC designers working for Graphcore have been recruited by Meta, reports Reuters.
“We recently welcomed a number of highly-specialized engineers in Oslo to our infrastructure team at Meta. They bring deep expertise in the design and development of supercomputing systems to support AI and machine learning at scale in Meta’s data centers,” Meta spokesman Jon Carvill told Reuters.
IC designers leave Graphcore for Meta
IC designers leave Graphcore for Meta
