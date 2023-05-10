OPENEDGES' 12nm LPDDR5/4x/4 PHY is Ready for Mass Production by Novachips' SSD

Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), the leading memory subsystem IP provider, is excited to announce that its silicon-proven LPDDR5/4x/4 PHY IP at 12nm, licensed in February 2022, has been successfully brought up in the Novachips’ newest solid-state drive (SSD) controller System-On-Chip (SoC) and is about to begin with mass production.

This highly reliable LPDDR5/4x/4 combo PHY IP, which is capable of data rates of up to 6400 Mbps, provides improved configurability, and reliability for high-speed memory interfaces in SSD controllers, with significant power, performance, and area (PPA) advantages. It achieved significant area savings and demonstrated the company’s commitment to efficient and effective IP solutions. Moreover, the firmware-based PHY independent training through an embedded processor optimizes the boot-time memory training for the highest data reliability and margin at the system level.

Novachips, an innovator in flash storage processors and storage modules, has been impressed with the high performance of OPENEDGES’ IP and the excellent technical support by the OPENEDGES team. “Our experience with OPENEDGES’ team has been outstanding, enabling seamless silicon bring-up, which can be quite complicated,” said Daniel Kim, CEO of Novachips. “We are excited that the released SoC has met and even exceeded our expectations, reaching our required maximum data rates with only half the footprint of other solutions, and we are now looking forward to mass production within a short time. This combination LPDDR5/4x/4 IP solution support all required features of the LPDDR specifications, enabling our team to achieve the necessary functionality and flexibility in our SoC.”

OPENEDGES’ LPDDR5/4x/4 PHY IP at 12nm was designed to meet the requirements of high-speed memory interfaces with quad-rank support in SSD controllers, offering high performance. “We are thrilled to have our IP incorporated into Novachips’ newest SSD controller, the mission-critical application,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “Our team across multiple regions is proud to contribute to the efforts in delivering cutting-edge DDR PHY solutions.”

“I am proud of how our Applications Engineering and Design teams have closely collaborated with Novachips to bring-up this combo PHY in a variety of configurations,” said Ron Choi, Senior Manager of Applications Engineering at The Six Semiconductor (TSS) of OPENEDGES. “We have successfully proven full-speed PHY operation on Novachips’ LPDDR5, LPDDR4x, and LPDDR4 platforms, and look forward to continued partnership as they fully validate their memory subsystems.”

Image 1: Novachips SSD Controller SoC with OPENEDGES IP Applied

Earlier news about the LPDDR5/4x/4 PHY IP license between OPENEDGES and Novachips can be found here at: https://www.openedges.com/post/news0210

About Novachips

Novachips is a leading provider of a broad range of Flash storage processors and storage drives with breakthrough capacity and scalability. Novachips reimagined Flash storage from the inside out and offer the SSD (Solid State Drive) industry’s most advanced capabilities with high storage capacity for enterprise-class storage applications.

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.

About The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS)

TSS is a Canadian technology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES, which specializes in developing advanced high-speed DDR PHY IP solutions that cater to a wide range of applications such as AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), mobile devices, and automotive. The company's product portfolio includes PHY IPs for various memory standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4, GDDR6, and HBM3, that are optimized for power and area. TSS's solutions are designed to be compatible with multiple technologies, foundries, and process nodes. The company's team of experts has a wealth of experience in the field and is dedicated to providing the industry with high-quality and reliable DDR PHY IP solutions. To learn more about TSS's products, visit their website at www.thesixsemi.com.





