StarIC appoints Redtree Solutions as Sales Representative in Pan-Europe

May 10, 2023 -- StarIC, a leading provider of premium analog/mixed-signal custom design solutions and IP, has announced the appointment of Redtree Solutions as its sales representative in Pan-Europe.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of StarIC said, “StarIC has worked with leading semiconductor companies around the world on their next-generation ASICs. Through this strategic partnership with Redtree Solutions, StarIC will further its growth and strengthen its presence in the Pan-European market. We are pleased to work with the highly experienced team at Redtree Solutions and look forward to growing our diverse world-class analog/mixed-signal offerings in the region.”

“Given the expertise of StarIC and its vast IP portfolio they are well placed to expand Redtree’s current ASIC, Foundry & Services Ecosystem with relevant, silicon proven IPs and custom solutions in line with our customer applications including High Speed Data Communications, Audio, MEMS Sensor interfaces, Power Management, Ultra-Low Power and High-Speed DAC/ADC, PLLs. StarIC will enable us to help our customers overcome their challenges of designing complex mixed-signal parts of their chips,” said Jean-Marie Houillon VP Marketing & Alliances. “With support from StarIC, we can help our customers optimize their electronic systems and achieve success faster with best-in-class performance. We look forward to representing them across the Pan-European markets.”

About StarIC Inc.

StarIC is a world-class provider of premium analog/mixed-signal semiconductor IP and custom design solutions. StarIC has amassed extensive design experience and silicon-proven IP in multiple technology nodes and applications. StarIC has worked with clients in broad areas of application, including wireline, optical/photonics, sensors, IoT, automotive, telecom, machine-learning hardware, consumer, biomedical, and aerospace areas. Based in Toronto, Canada the team is led by industry experts in the field of mixed-signal design.

For more information visit https://www.staric.ca/

About Redtree Solutions Ltd.

Redtree Solutions Ltd, founded in 2006, is the largest Pan-European Manufacturer’s representative company in the Semiconductor Industry. We have more than 40 people at your service, speak local languages, and cover more than 20 countries across EMEA, with more than 500 active customers from the Electronic Industry. Redtree invests in next generation technologies for the benefit of its customers success. Our application team is devoted to helping customers find the most optimized architecture for their electronic systems use cases, with the help of our partners’ solutions and expertise.

For more information visit https://redtree-solutions.com/





