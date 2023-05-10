Upgrade To Solid Sands' Latest SuperTest Version Supports Andes To Its Ambitions For Further Growth In The Automotive Sector

Amsterdam and Hsinchu — May 10, 2023 — Andes Technology Corporation, a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, has upgraded its version of the SuperTest Compiler Test and Validation Suite developed and supplied by Solid Sands.

Andes is a founding premier member of RISC-V International and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Solid Sands, the world-leading provider of testing and qualification technology for compilers and libraries, joined the RISC-V community as a Strategic Member at the end of 2022 and provided Andes with SuperTest Vermeer Update #3 to enable the company to realise its ambitious growth plans in the automotive industry.

Because C++ is capable of satisfying the security, functional safety and behavioural requirements of ISO 26262, it is increasingly used in the automotive sector. A substantial number of image processing, signal processing, and machine learning algorithms used in a vehicle’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) are now written in C++. Underlining the strong commitment by Andes to RISC-V technology, the latest SuperTest Vermeer version was considered to be a perfect fit when operating in such a safety-critical industry.

Andes is dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions in both AndesCore™ RISC-V IPs and software development tools. In 2022, Andes made a ground-breaking announcement by unveiling the industry's first fully compliant with ISO 26262 functional safety standards RISC-V CPU IP, AndesCore™ N25F-SE. In the second half of 2023, Andes plans to introduce its highly anticipated AndesCore™ D25F-SE with DSP extension support. Furthermore, Andes continues to optimize compilers, toolchains, and libraries, while expanding its support for DSP/Vector and NN libraries to ensure exceptional performance right out of the box with Andes RISC-V processors. Andes provides sturdy and superior compilers and toolchains by utilizing several open-source and commercial test suites like the SuperTest.

Marcel Beemster, CTO at Solid Sands, says: “Andes has a very strong foothold in the RISC-V environment and is a leading force in widespread use of the technology. The company’s commitment to safety-critical development per se and its ambitions in the automotive sector in particular mean that refreshing with the latest SuperTest Vermeer version is the obvious choice.”

“Andes’ cutting-edge software development tools, like AndeSight IDE, optimizing compilers and compute libraries, help accelerate the completion of highly competitive products,” said Warren Chen, Andes Senior Manager of Technical Marketing. “We appreciate the many essential benefits that SuperTest offers and it made perfect sense for us – as we power forward in the highly demanding and exacting automotive sector – to refresh our SuperTest with the latest Vermeer version.”

About Solid Sands

Founded in 2014, Solid Sands is the one-stop shop for C and C++ compiler and library testing, validation and safety services. Solid Sands offers extensive test and validation suites with a unique level of compiler and library test coverage, enabling customers to achieve the software tool quality level demanded by ISO standards. The company’s name combines sand – the world’s most abundant source of silicon – with the solidity and security expected of sector-leading testing and validation technologies. More information on the company’s products and services is available at www.solidsands.nl.

About Andes Technology

Eighteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a publicly-listed company and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multi/many-core capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion in 2021 and continues to rise. By the end of 2022, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 12 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com.





